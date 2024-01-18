Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 17, 2024

TechCrunch

Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?