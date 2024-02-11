Teddy Bear Trot benefits Opportunity House

Feb. 11—A large group of runners and walkers took part in the Teddy Bear Trot, a fundraising effort for Opportunity House.

Organizers said 127 participants carried 135 bears in the event. They were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items and blankets for use at the Reading organization. The donated teddy bears will be used to comfort children at Opportunity House.

Event sponsor Fleet Feet of West Reading is donating 15% of the sales of Karhu shoes sold from Feb. 11-20. Fleet Feet volunteers prepared and served a meal at Opportunity House after the run.

Opportunity House, located at 430 N. Second St. in Reading, provides emergency shelter to more than 100 clients along with learning services for children from infancy to age 13.