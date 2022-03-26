Teddy bears in Cologne for Ukraine children

Good Morning America

Two days of intense questioning have come to a close and all signs point to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson completing her historic ascent to the nation's highest court. Despite the reality that the outcome of these hearings was essentially a foregone conclusion, takeaways from the hearings are like much else in Washington these days -- colored by divergent ideas on race in America, contentious partisanship and political opportunism. It's a point that every Democrat, and a few Republicans, on the Senate Judiciary Committee championed.