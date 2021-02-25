Teekay Tankers: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $73.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $2.17. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $127.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.3 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $589.2 million.

Teekay Tankers shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNK

