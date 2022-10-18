Teekay Tankers' (NYSE:TNK) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock pops 19% this past week

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 137% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 63% over the last quarter.

Since it's been a strong week for Teekay Tankers shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Teekay Tankers wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Teekay Tankers can boast revenue growth at a rate of 4.9% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. In comparison, the share price rise of 19% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about Teekay Tankers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Teekay Tankers' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Teekay Tankers' TSR of 149% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Teekay Tankers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 124% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 20% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Teekay Tankers better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Teekay Tankers that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

