Teen, 14, who allegedly tried robbing gun shop with brother, 11, charged as an adult

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an overnight robbery at Guns 4 Less, 2113 Del Prado Boulevard South.

A 14-year-old accused of stealing 22 firearms from a Cape Coral gun shop on June 8 faces charges as an adult, and is held on a $285,000 bond.

The teen made his first appearance Tuesday in front of Lee County Judge H. Andrew Swett. His next court appearance will be an arraignment on July 5 before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce E. Kyle.

An official at the State Attorneys Office of the 20th Judicial Circuit said juveniles can be charged as adults under certain conditions.

Florida state statute 985.557 says that any child 14 or 15 years of age at the time an alleged offense is committed, the state attorney may file an information when in the state attorney’s judgment and discretion the public interest requires that adult sanctions be considered or imposed and when the offense charged is for the commission of, attempt to commit, or conspiracy to commit one of a number of crimes including robbery, arson, aggravated child abuse, murder, home invasion robbery, grand theft auto and kidnapping.

"In some cases, due to a defendant’s age and charges, it is a mandatory direct file," Samantha Syoen, a spokesman for the SAO, said.

Sgt. Julie Green, spokesperson for Cape Coral Police, addresses media during a press briefing June 8, 2022. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an overnight robbery involving multiple weapons and ammunition.

The 14-year-old and his 11-year-old brother face multiple charges after attempting the gun thefts. The News-Press doesn't identify minors facing criminal charges.

At a media briefing by Cape Coral police a department official said officers responded to a 3 a.m. alarm June 8 at Guns 4 Less, 2113 Del Prado Blvd. S.

"Officers arrived on scene within minutes," said Sgt. Julie Green, spokesperson for the Cape Coral Police Department.

"Both juveniles ran from the business armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines and long guns," Green said. "Due to the weight of the multiple guns and ammunition stolen, the juveniles dropped the guns and fled on foot in separate directions."

Officers recovered all the stolen merchandise.

Detectives determined that the brothers cut the power to the business and forced their way in through the back door, Green said.

At Tuesday's hearing the 14-year-old was also ordered to have no contact with his 11-year-old brother and two others who's names were redacted.

