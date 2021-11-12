Teen, 14, charged with attempted murder in DeBary drug deal shooting

In this file photo from June 2, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood addresses the media during a press conference Wednesday, June 2, at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Stephen Soboda Training Center in Daytona Beach.

A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of man who was trying to buy some marijuana in DeBary on Thusday, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old had previously been placed on probation and a curfew for a firearms possession violation and ordered to write a 250-word essay on “The Importance of Abiding By The Law,” according to the release

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated in the release that the case was an example of a failing juvenile justice system.

“Our broken juvenile justice system that assigns lame essays and gives pats on the head is failing our community,” Chitwood stated in the release. “It’s time juveniles who want to act like adult criminals face real consequences for their actions.”

The News-Journal is not naming the juvenile because he has not been charged as an adult.

Besides attempted murder with a firearm, the 14-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile (2nd offense) and violation of juvenile probation he had received for his previous firearm possession charge in February, according to the release.

The shooting was reported about noon Thursday.

A 20-year-old man told deputies he was shot when he tried to buy marijuana from another man, identified only as Juan, at 22 Estrella Road in DeBary, the release stated.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right calf which was not life threatening, the release stated.

About 20 minutes after the initial 911 call, deputies stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Highbanks Road in DeBary and detained the 14-year-old and two other males described by the man who had been shot, the release stated.

The 14-year-old denied shooting the man, the release stated.

Deputies searched the home at 22 Estrella Road and found a drum magazine and several rounds of ammunition, along with some marijuana plants, the release stated.

Deputies also found a spent 9mm shell casing on the front porch where the wounded man said the 14-year-old was standing when he shot him, the release stated.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he was being held in secure custody, the release stated.

The 14-year-old has been previously charged as a juvenile with offenses including battery, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, child neglect, operating a vehicle without a license and violation of probation.

The 14-year-old’s firearms-related charge in February arose from an Instagram video in which he and two other juveniles showed off firearms in a message involving tensions with other students at River Springs Middle School in Orange City.

The 14-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, which is a misdemeanor.

A Department of Juvenile Justice assessment gauged the 14-year-old’s risk to reoffend as "moderate."

The DJJ recommended a judge place the 14-year-old on probation and a curfew and assign the 250-word essay.

