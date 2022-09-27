Teen, 14, seriously wounded after being shot in South Deering, police say

A 14-year-old teen was seriously wounded after being shot in South Deering Monday evening, according to police.

The teen was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue around 8:25 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, police said.

The 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and paramedics transported him to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating, according to police.

