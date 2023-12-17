Teen, 14, stabbed in neck and badly hurt in the Bronx; second youth arrested

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and badly hurt in the Bronx and another teen has been charged with assault for the attack, police said Sunday.

The young victim was stabbed just after 6 p.m. Saturday, during what police sources referred to as an ongoing dispute among teens outside a TD Bank on Pelham Parkway South and White Plains Road.

First responders found him with multiple stab wounds to the neck. Medics took him to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, but he was later stabilized, police said.

Cops arrested a 17-year-old boy about three and a half hours later, charging him with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police did not release his name because of his age.