Teen, 15, arrested in stabbing of other teen, 15, during fight at Crompton Park in Worcester

WORCESTER — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly stabbing another 15 year old in Crompton Park.

Worcester police were dispatched about 8 p.m. to a large fight at the park. According to the police, officers found a large crowd and several people yelling at each other and making threats.

On Harding Street, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been stabbed. The boy received medical treatment as several onlookers pointed out a male they said was responsible for the stabbing. The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He was listed in stable condition Wednesday, according to police.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery, affray and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Teen, 15, arrested in stabbing of other teen, 15, during fight at Crompton Park