Teen, 15, charged with murder in September drive-by shooting, Sacramento deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that investigators have arrested a teenager in connection with a September drive-by shooting death of another Rio Linda boy.

A 15-year-old boy was in custody for gun charges, but a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he’s now been formally charged with the murder of Andres Chavez, 17. Chavez died Sept. 18.

Chavez was at his home in the 6900 block of 22nd Street when suspects drove by and unleashed a hail of bullets, according to previous Bee reporting.