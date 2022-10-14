Teen, 15, dies after he’s shot at Queens subway station; police seeking suspects who fled in Rockaways

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in the chest Friday during a battle between quarreling groups of teens on a subway train in Queens, police said.

During the battle aboard the Far Rockaway-bound A train, a fight broke out between two groups — and according to the subway conductor, someone in one of the groups called for backup, said police sources.

Two more teens boarded the train at Beach 25th St., said the sources.

As the train pulled into its final stop at Far Rockaway/Mott Ave. around 3:45 p.m., a shot was heard, said cops.

Good Samaritans dragged the wounded teen from the train to the subway platform. The shooter got away.

Officers performed CPR when they arrived, but he could not be saved.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting.

Police were seeking the suspect or suspects in the case later Friday.

Through Sunday, major crime in the nation’s largest subway system was up 41%. Included in that surge are 17 shootings, nearly six times the three shootings in the system through the same time last year.