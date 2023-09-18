Teen, 15, killed in drive-by shooting at recreation center in Columbus, officials say

A 15-year-old is dead following a drive-by shooting at Fluellen Recreation Center in Columbus, police said.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of 8th Street. The victim has been identified as Deshungia Lindsey, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Lindsey was pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m. at a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

This is the second homicide today in Columbus. Jacques Walker Jr., 4, was pronounced dead Monday morning after a shooting at Liberty Commons Apartments.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.