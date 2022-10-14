Teen, 16, charged in shooting death of boy, 13

Oct. 14—TRINITY — A 16-year-old male was charged Thursday with felony manslaughter after the death a day earlier of a 13-year-old boy injured during a shooting in Trinity, police said.

Trinity Police Chief Michael Hughes said additional charges are pending.

The victim, Mauricio Nevarez, died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital from injuries he received two days earlier in a shooting police initially said was likely accidental. Nevarez, a student at Moulton Middle School, was seriously injured in the shooting, transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to Birmingham.

Hughes said police responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mountain Cove Road and found the victim.

Hughes said after he met with the Morgan County District Attorney's Office on Thursday, the 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged as an adult.

"Due to the age of the subject, the name will not be released," Hughes said of the juvenile defendant. He said the investigation is continuing, and he could not release any further details.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said he was out of the office Thursday and would meet with the chief assistant district attorney to discuss the case this morning.

"It's very sad news about the young man's passing," Anderson said. "I've been briefed periodically and will evaluate the evidence at the appropriate time."

Under Alabama law, a defendant is guilty of manslaughter if he recklessly causes a death or "causes the death due to a sudden heat of passion caused by provocation recognized by law."

In Alabama, manslaughter is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Lawrence County school leaders said classmates are mourning Nevarez.

"Mauricio was a kid with a great heart with a smile that would light up a room," said Moulton Middle Principal Michael Hathorn. Nevarez was a seventh grader at the school, where he played football. "He was loved by many. Everybody knew Mauricio. He had a great sense of humor and was always there to gift everyone with comic relief.

"He will be greatly missed by his friends and classmates. We really appreciate the tremendous support we have received from our community, First Priority, local churches and our school district. We ask that everyone continue to pray for Mauricio's family and all of our students at Moulton Middle."

Lawrence County School Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the district did not hold classes Monday and Tuesday because of fall break and that mental health counselors were at the school Wednesday and Thursday and will be there again today.

"Mauricio was loved by many and had a wide group of friends," Smith said. "So many of our educators have worked with him. It is truly a sad day for his family, friends and our school system."

Moulton Baptist Church held a prayer vigil for Nevarez on Wednesday night. The church's website said Nevarez had been a part of its youth program for the past seven years.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Thursday.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.