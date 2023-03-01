Teen, 17, shot dead after allegedly offering lift to younger kids who turned out to be carjackers

A 17-year-old was shot to death after offering a ride to his alleged killers, according to police.

Jack Snyder was driving back home from his girlfriend’s house on 17 February when he saw two teens, 13 and 14, walking in the cold, reported. After offering them a lift, the younger teens allegedly attempted to carjack the victim before fatally shooting him.

The suspects were arrested on 19 February. The 14-year-old has been charged with felony murder, carjacking and firearms possession and was denied bond during a hearing last week, while the other teen faces charges for open murder and carjacking.

“On this night, [he] was trying to do what he thought was the right thing by offering a ride to these two younger kids walking in the freezing weather,” Battle Creek PD Sergeant Chris Rabbitt told Fox News. “This is an extremely tragic situation ... It’s tragic that Jack had to lose his life and the lives of two other young boys are ruined.”

Mr Rabbitt said that Jack suffered two gunshot wounds before residents of the area alerted police when the shots were fired. His body was found on the side of the road next to his car when authorities responded to the scene.

A GoFundMe to raise funds for Jack’s funeral has raised more than $37,000. In the description of the page, his aunt April Daugherty said that Jack’s compassion mirrored his parents’.

Jack Snyder (centre) was fatally shot on 17 February (April Dougherty/GoFundMe)

‘If you know [his parents,] they are so humble and would give their own shirt off their back to anyone in need and now it’s our time to help them,” Ms Dougherty wrote.

After finding Jack’s body, police asked neighbours to review their surveillance video between 11.30pm on 16 February and 1am the following day.

Witnesses told investigators that one of the suspects was wearing a black and red jacket and had long hair, while the other had a black jacket and a ski mask-style hat. They then fled the scene on foot.

More tips submitted by the community eventually led investigators to the suspects, who were then arrested.

Jack was a member of the National Honor Society and The American Red Cross, according to his obituary.

He was described as “light-hearted, charismatic, athletic, and humorous” by classmates.

Loved ones of the 17-year-old also said he left “an indelible mark on all that met him.”