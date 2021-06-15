Teen absconds from Northumberland County Children and Youth, another from foster home

Jun. 15—MILTON — Milton and Sunbury police are searching for a brother and sister who went missing in late May and early June.

One of the teens fled from the custody of Northumberland County Children and Youth while inside the county building on Second Street, according to police.

Milton Cpl. Daniel Embeck and Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said Meya McDowell, 13, last seen in Milton at a foster home on June 7, is now missing, while her brother, Manny McDowell, 16, went missing from Sunbury more than two weeks ago from the custody of Children and Youth.

Hare said Children and Youth officials contacted Sunbury police and explained Manny left the building and they could not locate him, while Embeck said Milton police are searching for his sister, who also left the borough.

"We got a call that the child was missing so we have entered him as a missing person," Hare said. "The last time he was in Sunbury was in the custody of children and youth when he absconded from what we have been told."

Ebert said Meya's current custodial arrangement is also through the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services Department.

"Meya took a few bags of clothing with her when she left," Embert said. "The investigation has produced leads suggesting the children may be in the process of relocation to Hinesville, Georgia, possibly with the assistance of unidentified adult persons."

Children and Youth Director Katrina Gownley said she could not talk about the teens or how they absconded, but prayed for a safe recovery.

"We are hoping they are found safely," Gownley said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Meya is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757 or through the department's Facebook page, Embert said.

Hare said anyone with information about Manny should contact county 911 or the Sunbury Police Department at 570-286-4584.

Milton Sgt. Todd Ulrich is the lead investigator in the case for the Milton Police Department, while Hare said Cpl. Brad Slack is handling the city's part in the missing persons case.