Teen accidentally detonates explosive at school, police say

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

Five students and a teacher at a Michigan high school were injured when a 16-year-old boy detonated an explosive device inside a classroom, according to school officials and police.

The Michigan State Police said the incident Monday at Newaygo High School was accidental.

Police were called to the school just before 9 a.m. for a report of an explosion. The Newaygo Public Schools said in a press release that a 16-year-old student "brought a homemade explosive device into the classroom."

The teen, four other students and a teacher were injured when the device detonated. The school was immediately evacuated and classes were canceled for the day.

"All Newaygo County Schools went into lockdown according to county emergency operations plan until information was obtained that there were no further threats to students," the district said.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries. His name has not been released.

The other four students suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by their parents. The teacher also sought medical treatment.

State police said that the teen was sitting at his desk in class when the device accidentally went off. They are investigating why he brought the device to school but said it appears like it was a "severe lack in judgment."

"It was an isolated incident and it was not intended to hurt people, we do not believe. It's under investigation so we have new facts coming in but it was definitely not something he intended to have happen," police said at a news conference.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Newaygo County on Monday evening and "additional explosive devices were located." The state police said in a tweet that they were safely detonated.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday for more information.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating what kind of explosive materials were used in the device that went off at the school.

