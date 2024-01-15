Teen accidentally shot in the head while shooting guns with friends, police say

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen critically injured over the weekend

APD said on Saturday night just before 7:30, they were called out to Springside Drive Southeast about a person shot.

They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the head.

Police said the victim was accidentally shot while he and a couple of friends were firing handguns in the wood line of the location.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are still investigating.

