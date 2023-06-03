Teen accidently shot while gun being mishandled while ‘playing’ with it, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in 7200 Arlington Expressway.

When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers investigated that the 16-year-old was hanging out unsupervised in an apartment with five other juveniles.

Read: School district employee accused of sex crimes in St. Johns County

JSO says the teens had access to a firearm and mishandled it while playing with it, causing it fire.

The evidence points the accident to be unintentional.

The juveniles tried to clean up the scene.

Read: Moms Demand Action hold Unity Rally and Walk in Jacksonville to end gun violence

An arrest was being made for tampering with evidence. Other charges may be pending in the investigation.

The person arrested is between the ages of 12 to 16.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Tropical Storm Arlene: 1st storm of hurricane season forming in the Gulf of Mexico

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.