Teen accused in 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting now charged as an adult

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy with a shotgun heads back to his vehicle in the parking lot of Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa, where multiple people were shot on Nov. 20, 2020.

The teen mass shooting suspect known for months as Xander will now be known by his real name as he faces charges in adult court.

Prosecutors late Monday filed a criminal complaint against Xavier Sevilla, 17, charging him in the November 2020 shooting that wounded eight people inside Mayfair Mall. The charges include eight counts of first-degree reckless injury, all felonies. Sevilla also faces charges of possessing a gun as a minor, and carrying a concealed weapon, both misdemeanors.

All but the concealed weapon charge were part of the delinquency petition against Sevilla in juvenile court until the Wisconsin Supreme Court weighed in last month. It ruled 4-3 a juvenile judge erroneously exercised her discretion when she denied prosecutors' request to waive the case to adult court.

Sevilla was 15 at the time of the shooting. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on the new charges via Zoom on Thursday.

According to the complaint, opened fire in the mall on Nov. 20, 2020, injuring three people in a group he was confronting, a friend who was with him, and four random shoppers.

Dozens of police responded and the mall was closed until the next day.

Surveillance video from Best Buy showed Sevilla running from the mall and getting in an an Uber investigators learned had been called by a number "associated with" the teen's father. It dropped Sevilla at home.

He was arrested two days later, in a car with Illinois license plates with a packed bag and the same Glock 9mm handgun used in the mall shooting.

