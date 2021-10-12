Teen accused of assaulting child with knife

Oct. 12—EAGLE LAKE — A young woman punched a child and tried to hit him with a knife in an Eagle Lake residence, charges say.

Diamond Gail Thomas, 19, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and underage consumption Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A boy who knows Thomas said she punched him in the jaw then threw a knife at him during an argument early Sunday morning, according to a court complaint. A witness said Thomas also swung the knife at the boy before throwing it at him. It reportedly was an 8-inch-long kitchen knife.