Teen accused of assaulting an officer makes a court appearance

A teenager charged in the alleged assault of a police officer will remain in juvenile court, rather than facing adult charges.

Paden Fuller, 17, was arrested Oct. 10, 2021, after encountering a police officer while trying to ride his bicycle home. The encounter became physical, and Paden, who was with his twin brother, La'Dainian, was pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground.

La'Dainian, who is accused of putting a police officer in headlock during the encounter, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and his case recently was transferred from juvenile to adult court, where he faces the possibility of prison time. The boys were 15 at the time of the encounter, and both have learning disabilities.

Paden was charged with assaulting a government official and resisting arrest, and while he was found capable of proceeding to trial after a psychological evaluation, prosecutors do not intend to transfer his case to adult court, Assistant District Attorney Bill Stevenson said in court on Monday.

Paden's mother, Tangyika Brawley, said she was on the phone with one of the boys when she heard him tell a police officer not to touch his brother.

"It still plays in my head every day," she said. "I'm just ready for all this to be over. It's been going on for too long."

She was relieved that Paden won't face prison time for the encounter. The court hearing Monday was the first time she learned that Paden's case would be handled in juvenile court.

"It's good to know that's off the table," she said.

The boys' father, Marcel Fuller, said that his boys were just trying to get home when they encountered the police officer, who had closed the road.

"It's had a real bad impact on them. (Their trust in police) is just completely gone now," he said.

Brawley agreed.

"If we're in the store and a police officer is coming their way, they walk closer to me," she said.

