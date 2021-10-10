Teen accused of being triggerman in South Side home invasion charged with murder

Cook County prosecutors said a 17-year-old boy was identified as both the mastermind and triggerman in a deadly home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood last month.

The teen’s plan, however, went awry when the victim fought back and the boy accidentally shot himself in the hand, authorities said. Jacquez Glasper is the second person charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the Sept. 21 breach in the 7600 block of South Saginaw Avenue.

Killed was Ben Sims, 36, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A Cook County judge granted a petition denying Glasper bail during a hearing Sunday afternoon broadcast on YouTube. Glasper appeared at the hearing through a video link from the Juvenile Detention Center, where he will be held because of his age.

Glasper was arrested about three weeks after authorities said three masked males forced their way into the victim’s apartment in the same building where Glasper lives. A blood trail and a bloody boot print in the victim’s apartment led authorities to Glasper’s apartment downstairs and DNA testing later confirmed that it was the teen’s blood, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors’ claims against Glasper mirrored allegations made at a prior hearing for Timothy Wynn, 18, of West Englewood.

In his confession to police, Wynn told detectives that it was Glasper who came up with the plan to force their way into Sims’ apartment because “the dude took something from him.” Wynn said it was also Glasper who kicked in the front door and fired the shots that killed the victim, Assistant State’s Attorney Angel Eggleston said.

Sims, was getting ready for work around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 when he heard a knock on his front door, and told his wife to call 911 when he saw the door’s peephole was being covered. Once the peephole’s view was unobstructed, the victim went outside his apartment but was rushed by the three assailants, Eggleston said.

Police arrived on the scene in time to see three people flee into an apartment a floor below the victim’s and arrested the group, along with a fourth person.

A handgun that had been hidden by a relative inside the apartment was later recovered and found to match shell casings found at the scene, authorities said.

Wynn, who allegedly gave Glasper the handgun, was the first charged and was ordered held without bail by another judge.

Glasper’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood, asked the judge to discount the co-defendant’s accusations implicating her client and pointing out that the teen was initially released without charges. She added that Glasper, a high school student, lives at home with his mother and seven siblings, adding that the teen’s family could come up with $20,000 bail.

Judge David R. Navarro approved the request for bond denial based on the strength of the evidence and the possible life sentence that Glasper could face if convicted. He returns to court on Tuesday.