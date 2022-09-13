Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at deputies also facing arson charges

A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case.

Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.

However, Tuesday’s hearing revolved around accusations that the teen set fires, a case that happened two months before the shooting.

Jackson was not in court Tuesday for her hearing in Flagler County, as she has not been for any of her hearings related to the case so far.

Jackson is instead at the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she’s awaiting trial for the case involving breaking into the house and shooting at deputies.

That case carries a possible life sentence with it.

Jackson’s case in Flagler County is centered around allegations that Jackson set several small fires about two months before the shooting. Those charges are third-degree felonies.

The public defender’s office is representing Jackson in both cases. Normally, the case with the more serious charges is handled first. Here, that would be the Volusia County shooting.

The public defender’s office said prisoners are not typically transported out to different counties. Jackson’s next hearing in Flagler County is Dec. 19.

