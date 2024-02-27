Teen accused of breaking into school, driving bus

Feb. 26—A Priceville 16-year-old is in a juvenile detention center after being accused of breaking into Priceville Elementary School and later driving a school bus.

Priceville Police on Monday said the male juvenile was captured on surveillance cameras wandering inside the school after hours on Feb. 16. The video showed him attempting to enter locked classrooms with a screwdriver.

The investigation determined the same teenager returned to the Alabama 67 campus on Feb. 18 and entered a school bus. The juvenile drove the bus around the parking lot.

Priceville officer Reggie Gibbs, Morgan County school resource officers and Morgan County Schools officials investigated the incident.

The juvenile is charged with third-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

