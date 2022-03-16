Teen accused of building bombs tried to erase evidence on phone, Louisiana cops say

A 15-year-old boy accused of making dangerous explosive devices in his home was arrested, Louisiana police said.

Detectives first got a tip about the teenager on Tuesday, March 15, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They acted fast.

Detectives arrived at the teen’s home in the Madisonville area with a search warrant on the same day, according to the news release. “Items to make explosive devices were found inside the house,” a police spokeswoman told McClatchy News. She declined further comment

Detectives said the teen tried to destroy evidence of the explosives during the investigation, which was found on his cell phone.

There was no indication that the teen planned to use the explosives at school, and detectives didn’t find evidence of any threats against a school, the news release said.

The teenager is facing charges of manufacture and possession of a bomb and obstruction of justice, according to the news release.

The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Madisonville is about 38 miles north of New Orleans, across Lake Pontchartrain.

