Teen accused in Clinton slaying will be tried in adult court

Sep. 19—CLINTON — A Clinton County District Court judge has denied a Clinton 17-year-old's request that he be tried on a first-degree murder charge in juvenile court.

Under the ruling by District Court Judge Stuart Werling, Kyler Andresen will be tried in adult court in connection with the July 20 shooting death of Zachary McDivitt, 35, of Clinton.

McDivitt was pronounced dead after he was found shot in the 100 block of North Fifth Street. Police were called to that location at 10:39 p.m. July 20, where they found McDivitt shot and laying on the sidewalk. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton and pronounced dead. Andresen was charged the next day in connection with the death.

Andresen will turn 18 in November. Andresen's attorney, Mary Wolfe, in mid-August filed a motion to have the case waived to juvenile court. Wolfe's motion requested that move based on Andresen's prior negligible contact with the justice system; that pursuant to Iowa Code, juvenile court retains jurisdiction over a child adjudicated delinquent subsequent to the child's 17th birthday and prior to the child's 18th birthday for one year and six months after the date of disposition; that there are reasonable prospects for rehabilitating Andresen if juvenile court retains jurisdiction and he is convicted; and that waiver of the district court's jurisdiction over Andresen for the alleged commission of the public offense "would be in the best interests of Andresen and of the community".

But Werling in a Sept 9 ruling agreed with findings in a waiver investigation report prepared by David Hinds, Clinton County juvenile court officer, who recommended jurisdiction should not be waived to juvenile court.

"The problem is time," Werling wrote in the ruling. "Based on the seriousness of Kyler's social and societal issues, there simply is not sufficient time to offer him meaningful rehabilitative services through our juvenile court system before he ages out. Because of the seriousness of the offense charged, the court must consider the reasonable likelihood of rehabilitation before Kyler is released into the community.

"The Court finds that there is not good cause to transfer this case to Juvenile Court," Werling wrote, "and that there are no reasonable prospects to rehabilitate the Kyler in juvenile court considering the following factors:

"1. The defendant's age. He is currently 17 years and 9 months old.

"2. The nature of act and circumstances of commission: The alleged acts involve the use of a firearm allegedly resulting in the death of another.

"3. Other Factors. As Kyler is a Juvenile, he is not subject to any form of mandatory minimum sentencing. Options exists to rehabilitate him in District Court."

According to Hinds' report, if the first-degree murder charge were to be waived to juvenile court, Juvenile Court Services would have two options to address Andresen's needs: community supervision and placement at the State Training School (STS).

"If the Juvenile Court ordered Kyler to be adjudicated delinquent, Kyler could be ordered to community supervision," Hinds' report states. "The dispositional order may remain in effect for 18 months from the day the order is issued. Due to the nature and severity of the charge before the Court, community supervision would not be appropriate."

Hinds says in the report that the only reasonable dispositional option would be for Andresen to be placed at the STS. If so ordered, Andresen could remain at the STS beyond his 18th birthday (18 months from the date of the dispositional order) if he were working toward completing an educational or treatment program and if the STS supported his extended stay and applied for an extension from the court.

"If Kyler were to be noncompliant with treatment or the STS were to believe continued placement beyond his eighteenth birthday were not in his or their best interest, Kyler would be discharged," Hinds wrote. "It should be noted, if Kyler were to reach majority age prior to his admission date, he would not be allowed to enter the STS. Upon discharge from the STS, Kyler would reenter the community on probation supervision. This term of supervision would terminate 18 months from the date of the original dispositional order."

Andresen would have the option to voluntarily remain on supervision until the age of 21 to take advantage of transitional services, Hinds wrote. Once Andresen reaches the age of 18, he could no longer be placed in juvenile detention, residential treatment, shelter care or at the STS.

Juvenile Court Services would not have access to sanctions or services to compel Andresen to comply with the terms of his probation, hold him accountable for noncompliance, provide community safety or give him the enhanced structured services, placements can provide. The Court could however find him to be in contempt of the dispositional order and impose a $500 fine and/or 180 days in jail, Hinds wrote.

"If the charge were to remain in District Court and if Kyler were to be found guilty, the Iowa Department of Corrections would have adequate time and resources to address Kyler's needs and monitor his behaviors to ensure compliance and community safety," Hinds wrote. "The charge of Murder in the 1st Degree carries a life sentence of imprisonment. Due to Kyler's age, the sentencing Court would not be bound by the mandatory sentencing guidelines."

Bond will remain at $1 million, cash only. Andresen currently is being held at the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora. A hearing has been set for Sept. 30 to hear Wolfe's request to have Andresen moved to the Clinton County Jail.