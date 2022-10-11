A teen accused in a deadly crash laughed in Broward court — and the judge didn’t like it

A teen accused in a crime spree in Broward County that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court on Monday.

Prosecutors are trying to determine if the 13- and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.

The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale house on Aug. 28 and stealing a Mercedes while the homeowners slept.

Investigators say he was the one behind the wheel, leading law enforcement officers on a chase, before causing a crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano, a mother of three.

Fort Lauderdale police charged the 15-year-old with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious injury or death, and resisting an officer without violence. Those are felonies. The 13-year-old is charged with misdemeanors.

During the proceedings, the suspect’s attorney requested 21 more days to conduct behavioral testing, including a psychological evaluation and an IQ test.

That was when the suspect started laughing.

“Are you seriously laughing right now?” said Judge Ross.

The teen’s attorney asked him if he needed to step out.

“Do you need to use the restroom?” she asked.

“I already used the restroom,” he responded.

Turning to the judge, the attorney said: “We are dealing with a 15-year-old, and that’s why I want the state to have a better snapshot of him, because he is very immature.”

Ross ordered the suspect out.

“Take him out, I can’t have him in here, please take him out.”

His family was present in the courtroom, and so was the family of Tellez-Valderrabano.

Her sister, Emily Feria, spoke to CBS Miami about the suspect’s outburst.

“This just shows he’s a criminal who doesn’t care about anyone’s life,” she said. “It’s just totally disrespectful to the judge, the courtroom, and his own family, knowing he doesn’t care for no one’s life. He already took someone’s life. Doesn’t care about it.”

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.