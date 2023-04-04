Teen accused in double shooting booked into Vanderburgh County jail

EVANSVILLE — The teenager accused of shooting two men in rural Vanderburgh County on Feb. 27 was released from the hospital and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail Tuesday afternoon.

A judge issued a warrant for 18-year-old Austin Daleray Ousley's arrest March 15, the same day prosecutors formally charged him with murder and attempted murder in connection with the double shooting that killed 36-year-old Shawn Wildt and left Shawn's brother, 42-year-old Chad Wildt, gravely injured.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office detectives served the warrant for Ousley's arrest on March 23 as he remained hospitalized in Indianapolis for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound — a wound which had for weeks complicated efforts by law enforcement to arrest Ousley.

Police say Ousley shot himself at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue soon after the double shooting at the farmhouse owned by the Wildt family at 5100 Cypress Dale Road.

During Ousley's arraignment March 23, which was conducted by video conference, he entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, according to court records.

Ousley was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond. In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Ousley also faces one count of residential breaking and entering, a Level 6 felony.

What we know about the shooting

According to detectives, the shooting took place inside the small, white farmhouse the Wildt family owned in the Ohio River bottoms southwest of Downtown Evansville, surrounded by acres of farmland.

That day, Ousley allegedly went there with a 17-year-old friend, who police have not publicly identified. In 911 call audio obtained by the Courier & Press, the juvenile can be heard telling dispatchers after the shooting that he and Ousley went to the home to "take pictures of Ousley's truck."

The 17-year-old also said Ousley was "carrying his pistol."

"We went near the house and stuff ... just checking it out because nothing was there, and these guys roll up," the juvenile said. "They come in really, really like aggressive."

But according to Sheriff Noah Robinson, Chad and Shawn Wildt travelled to the family farmhouse to investigate a series of trespassing incidents after remote cameras they had set up showed the two teenagers entering the premises.

Robinson said both brothers were unarmed, and the sheriff's office has not accused them of acting outside the law when they confronted the teenagers.

"You've got two adults who were there to check on their property and their lives have been shattered now forever," Robinson said at a Feb. 28 news conference. Robinson also said Ousley had "no business" being inside the farmhouse.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies investigating the scene of an apparent double shooting that left one person dead and one other injured in the 1500 block of Cypress Dale Road Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

The 17-year-old struggled to describe to 911 dispatchers exactly what happened in the moments before the shooting, but he did say an altercation ensued.

"I'm standing back and I don't want anything to do with it," the 17-year-old said. "And basically, (Ousley) pulled his firearm out and shot both of them."

In a sworn affidavit of probable cause filed in support of Ousley's charges, VCSO detectives claimed Ousley sent messages over social media after the shooting.

"I just f*****g killed 2 guys," one of the messages stated, according to the affidavit. "I was trespassing."

A photo Ousley reportedly sent via Snapchat also showed a "black and brown handgun" resting on what appeared to be Ousley's blood-stained jeans, detectives said.

Sheriff's deputies and city police later located Ousley the evening of Feb. 27 outside an Evansville Rural King suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Indianapolis for treatment.

Ousley was subsequently charged and arrested in connection with double shooting after his condition improved, Robinson said.

The 17-year-old who was allegedly with Ousley inside the farmhouse pleaded guilty to trespassing charges in juvenile court, according to Vanderburgh County prosecutors.

What comes next

Ousley is being tried in Vanderburgh County Superior Court. He is next scheduled to appear before Superior Court Judge Robert J. Pigman May 1 at 10 a.m.

Ousley's attorney, Christian Michael Lenn, previously filed a motion asking the court to prohibit detectives from speaking with his client, a move the court took under "advisement," records state.

Lenn also objected to Ousley's initial transfer from the hospital to a "Department of Corrections medical facility," but Pigman overruled the objection.

The sheriff's office has released little information about Ousley's current mental and physical condition, and it remains to be soon how quickly the criminal case will progress.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Teen accused in double shooting booked into Vanderburgh County jail