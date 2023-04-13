Teen accused of driving red Hyundai in 'Kia Boyz' video pleads guilty

Markell Hughes, a teen from the 2022 "Kia Boyz" YouTube video, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge in connection to the viral footage.

Hughes pleaded guilty to one count of operating vehicle without owner's consent. Two other felony charges and a misdemeanor were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to another felony charge in a separate case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21.

The YouTube video caught the attention of the Milwaukee Police Department, which announced shortly after its release it would investigate.

Criminal charges soon followed, accusing Hughes of driving the red Hyundai seen famously driving recklessly through a Milwaukee neighborhood. Police said at the time Hughes admitted to being the driver.

The roughly 16-minute video follows a host, Thomas "Tommy G" Gerszewski, as he spends time talking with residents about a group known as the "Kia Boyz." The group earned the moniker because they primarily targeted Kias and Hyundais. The video has been viewed millions of times.

Hughes is now 18 years old, but was 17 at the time of the video was filmed.

He also pleaded guilty Thursday to another felony charge in a separate stolen vehicle case. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to take a vehicle and driving without owner's consent.

Two misdemeanor charges were dismissed in that case.

The charge related to the Kia Boyz video carries a maximum sentence of 3 years, 6 months, or a fine up to $10,000, or both. The other charge carries a maximum sentence of 6 years, or a fine up to $10,000, or both. In total, Hughes could be sentenced up to 9 years, 6 months in prison.

