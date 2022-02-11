Teen accused by El Paso police of having drugs, cash and weapons cache

A teenager was arrested Feb. 4 after being found with drugs, cash and weapons, police said.

Francisco Javier Guacin Jr., 17, is accused of being found in possession of drugs, money and a cache of weapons after Central patrol officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1300 block of St. Vrain Street at about midnight.

He was arrested in the 1000 block of Yandell Drive after a brief vehicle and foot chase.

Police said in a news release that Guacin was found in possession of over $7,000 in cash, five handguns, three rifles, several loaded magazines, cocaine and marijuana.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

He was held on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana on bonds totaling $8,100. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

