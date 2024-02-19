Teen accused of endangering 2 Metro police officers by throwing scooter off bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges — including aggravated assault on law enforcement — after he reportedly threw a scooter from the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge into an area where two Nashville officers were working below.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the two officers were inside a utility task vehicle (UTV) when the scooter — which costs $1,600 to replace — was tossed over the bridge and hit the left rear corner of the UTV’s roof.

Authorities said the cameras on the bridge showed the teen picking up a scooter that had been left on the bridge and dropping it over the railing shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

After reviewing camera footage and getting a description of the teenager, police said they found him in Lot R of Nissan Stadium, near the east end of the bridge. In addition, officers reportedly discovered a pistol in his possession.

According to officials, the teen was taken to juvenile detention, charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, felony vandalism, and unlawful gun possession.

