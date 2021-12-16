Teen accused in fatal Menchville High School shooting says he opened fire as group attacked him

A teen charged with killing another student outside Menchville High School Tuesday night told police several teens “jumped” him — and were trying to force their way into his friend’s car — when he opened fire.

Demari Antonio Batten, 18, said he and a friend had been feuding with a group of teens they didn’t know during a basketball game between Menchville and Woodside High School, according to court documents that detail his interview with detectives.

Police previously said Batten and the slain student were flashing “gestures” to each other from opposite sides of the gym.

Batten said he tried to get away, walking to his friend’s car in the parking lot and sitting alone in the vehicle for a few minutes before getting out and standing outside. That’s when the group of “four or five teens” that he’d been feuding with spotted him and walked over to confront him, Batten told detectives.

He tried to get into the car, he said, but they blocked him.

“One of the males held the passenger door open and attempted to assault him, while others were at the driver’s door attempting to enter the vehicle and assault him,” according to a criminal complaint affidavit by Newport News Police Detective T.B. Allen.

Batten said he then grabbed his handgun — a 9mm with an extended magazine — from the car’s floorboard.

“He pointed the gun at the driver’s side and pulled the trigger, firing one round at the person on the driver’s side,” said the affidavit, filed in Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The shot hit Justice Dunham, 17, a junior and football standout at Woodside. He was found face-down in the parking lot and medics pronounced him dead about eight minutes later, at 8:50 p.m.

The incident took place less than five minutes after the completion of the boys’ basketball game in front of a sellout crowd in Menchville’s gymnasium. The approximately 900 people who entered the gym were required to pass through a metal detector.

Court documents say police officers witnessed the parking lot altercation at about 8:42 p.m. Batten was immediately detained and taken to police headquarters for an interrogation

While he acknowledged he did not see a gun on any of the teenagers trying to get into the car, Batten said he fired his own weapon “to get them away from him,” the affidavit said.

Batten, a senior at Warwick High School, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and discharging a firearm on school property.

Police executed a search warrant in the case that day. Court records said officers seized the handgun with an extended magazine — with 21 cartridges in the magazine and another in the chamber.

That recovery led to a new charge against Batten Wednesday — carrying a loaded semiautomatic weapon with a capacity of 20 rounds or more, in a public place.

That’s a special misdemeanor charge that can be prosecuted only in certain jurisdictions in Virginia, to include Newport News, under state law.

Batten also faces a new charge of carrying a firearm on school property.

A preliminary hearing on all five charges is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

This shooting came less than three months after two students were wounded at Heritage High School on Sept. 20. A 15-year-old student has been arrested in that case, charged with shooting two 17-year-old students.

