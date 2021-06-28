Teen accused in fatal shooting of 13-year-old girl in Arkansas captured in Arlington

A 17-year-old wanted in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Arkansas was in custody Monday in Tarrant County after he was captured during a traffic stop in Arlington.

Tahmarcus Stewart was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon during a stop at Interstate 30 and Collins Street in Arlington.

Stewart was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth Monday awaiting extradition to North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Arlington detectives working with the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force received information that Stewart was in Arlington and located him Thursday afternoon.

Stewart is accused of killing 13-year-old Arianna Staggers in March.=, according to KARK-TV.

In March, North Little Rock police responded to a call of a shooting on Healy Drive in North Little Rock. When they arrived, police found the 13-year-old dead.