Teen accused in fatal shooting was suspect in previous shooting at same hotel, Albany police say

Feb. 1—ALBANY — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a woman in the city's first homicide of 2023 was no stranger to the hotel where the victim was killed or to violence, according to the Albany Police Department.

Anthony Grivalva Mariquez, 17, was arrested on Tuesday in Baconton after the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office followed up on a tip that the teen was at that location.

Mariquez is accused of shooting 48-year-old Jerri Dudley in the head during a Jan. 27 altercation at the Sunrise Hotel. The shooting was reported before 11 a.m. that day, and Dudley later died of her injuries.

But, police said, Mariquez had previously been involved in another shooting at the same 2706 N. Slappey Blvd. location. In that incident, he is accused of shooting a victim in the arm following an altercation. The teenager is charged with aggravated assault in that case.

Mariquez is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes in Dudley's death, police said..