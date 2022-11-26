Teen accused of injuring a child

Nov. 25—An 18-year-old Odessa woman arrested on family violence charges Tuesday is facing additional felony charges because police said she repeatedly spat on them.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call from a 13-year-old boy around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance at the Brady Station apartments.

When officers arrived at the apartment in question, they found the front door was completely off its hinges, Cierra Pogue behaving aggressively and her aunt and her 13-year-old brother with obvious injuries, the report stated.

The teenager and Pogue's aunt told police Pogue became upset when she arrived at the apartment and found her brother there.

She pushed the boy out the front door, locked the door and then kicked her aunt, who was sitting on the floor, in the face, according to the report. When the boy broke into the apartment, he and the aunt told police Pogue repeatedly punched him in the face and neck.

When an officer was walking Pogue to his patrol unit, she tried to kick her brother in the face and when the officer was placing Pogue into a patrol unit, the report stated Pogue spit at his face repeatedly, making contact. She did the same thing to a detention officer at the Ector County jail, according to the report.

Pogue was booked into the jail on suspicion of injury to a child, assault causing bodily injury and two counts of harassment of a public servant. Three of the charges are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Pogue remained in jail Friday on surety bonds totaling $26,500.