Teen accused of killing Falls girl will get new lawyer

Jul. 19—BUFFALO — One of two Buffalo teens accused in the shooting death of a Falls teen in a botched marijuana sale will get a new defense attorney.

But he also got a warning from an Erie County Court judge about "playing games" in a case where he faces two counts of second-degree murder and a single charge of first-degree robbery.

Jaylin J. Reimers, 18, and a now 15-year-old co-defendant, are accused of killing Emily Keiper, 16, of the Falls, as she sat in the passenger seat of a car on Elmer Avenue just after midnight on Aug. 19, 2022, as the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle attempted to buy marijuana. Keiper died from a gunshot wound that Reimers, over the objections of his former attorney, called "a complete accident."

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has described the case as "allegedly a marijuana sale gone bad."

But Reimers, speaking to Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, again over the objections of his defense attorney, said the murder had "nothing to do with a robbery."

Reimers had been weighing a plea offer from prosecutors that would cap a possible prison term at 20 years in return for a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree manslaughter. He would face a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if he were convicted on the murder and robbery charges.

However, he complained of "issues" with his defense attorney and suggested his prosecution was racist.

Eagan said she would appoint a new attorney to represent him him, but told Reimers he was "playing games" and "twisting the facts" in his case.