Teen accused of killing father, dumping body charged with murder

Nine months after his arrest, prosecutors have officially charged a Deltona teenager with his father’s murder.

Jonny Santiago, now 19, was arrested in July after deputies said he shot and killed his father, Juan Santiago, in the family’s driveway.

The shooting kicked off a multi-day search for the elder Santiago, whose body was discovered by family members in rural Orange County.

The teenager was captured after a high-speed chase, crash and shootout with police and deputies in Mount Dora.

Since then, Santiago has lived at the Lake County jail while facing charges for crimes committed there, but charges in Volusia County remained under seal.

The case was updated to include his name and second-degree murder charges, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In a phone call Sunday, Santiago’s attorney, Brian Pakett, said the case has a mental health component to it and Santiago would undergo an evaluation on Tuesday.

Santiago’s next hearing is scheduled for Friday. It’s not clear if he will attend.

