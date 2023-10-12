Teen accused of killing Greece teenager with stray bullet in May shooting

A teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greece teenager during a gunfight in a city parking lot in May.

Shanye Moody, 18, of Greece was shot to death in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center on Holland Street around 3:10 a.m. on May 29, when a large group gathered in the parking lot, and two groups of people started shooting at each other, according to Rochester police.

Mootry was a 2022 graduate of Greece Athena High School and was sitting in a vehicle at the time. She was not involved in any altercation but was struck by gunfire and killed, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Investigators said that Mootry was part of a roving party that originated from Genesee Valley Park earlier in the evening, Umbrino said. The gathering at the park was disrupted by gunshots, causing the group to relocate - first to Westgate Plaza, then later to the parking lot behind the Anthony Jordan Health Center, where gunfire again erupted.

Naveair Stewart, 18, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, in connection with Moody's death. He was indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury and the indictment was unsealed on Wednesday in Monroe County Court.

Stewart has been in custody since late August in connection with the Aug. 26 shooting death of Jevonte Huff, 28, of Rochester in a drive-by shooting outside a gas station on Dewey Avenue. Police said that Huff was not the intended target and was struck by a stray bullet.

Stewart and Thailea Arroyo, 19, were apprehended that same day following a car chase that followed a drive-by shooting on Hudson Avenue. Stewart and Arroyo are both accused of killing Huff and were each charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Moody's death.

Stewart is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bail and is due to return to court on Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Naveair Stewart accused of killing Shanye Moody in Rochester NY