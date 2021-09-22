Teen accused in Las Acequias shooting arrested in DWI

Sep. 22—A teen accused of firing a gun at Las Acequias Park in February was arrested Monday evening on a count of DWI and other charges after crashing his car as he was overdosing on fentanyl while driving, Santa Fe police said.

Carlos Apodaca, 18, was one of two teens arrested in the Las Acequias Park shooting, which left another teen with a gunshot wound. Both cases have been dismissed.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, police found Apodaca unconscious and seizing in his vehicle after he crashed into multiple cars at the intersection of Cerrillos and Cristo's roads in southern Santa Fe, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Emergency responders administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan on Apodaca, who eventually regained consciousness. He later told police had smoked one or two "blues," or fentanyl pills, earlier that afternoon and only remembered driving, getting hit by the airbag of his vehicle and being transported to a local hospital, according to the complaint.

Officers found a black 10mm Glock handgun in his car.

Witnesses told police a gray Nissan Sentra, determined to be Apodaca's, was swerving on the roadway before approaching the intersection, the criminal complaint stated. The Nissan sideswiped one car, hit another vehicle and crashed into a blue Toyota RAV4, which hit a fourth car. The criminal complaint does not state whether any other drivers or passengers were injured in the crash.

After being cleared by medical professionals, Apodaca was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail but released Tuesday afternoon, according to jail logs.

Apodaca and 17-year-old Emmanuel Galaviz-Campos were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault after they were suspected of firing numerous rounds and hitting one teen Feb. 23 at Las Acequias Park.

Santa Fe police said 20 to 30 people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

One witness told officers she heard "what sounded like fireworks" while walking near the park with her dog and her daughter.

Charges against Galaviz-Campos were dismissed in April, according to the state Administrative Office of the Courts.

Apodaca was released from custody March 26 following a preliminary hearing before state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said Ellington dismissed the charges against Apodaca due to lack of probable cause. The office will refile charges if more witnesses come forward or more evidence against him emerges, she added.