Teen accused of leading Wilmington police on chase in stolen vehicle that exploded after pursuit

First responders on scene at S. 5th Avenue and Ann Street following a downtown car chase that left one juvenile facing charges.

A 15-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly using a stolen vehicle to lead Wilmington police on a chase Saturday night.

Several vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, and one officer was injured when the stolen vehicle burst into flames and was the source of a small explosion, according to a Sunday news release from the Wilmington Police Department. Officers attempted to stop the driver at S. 5th Avenue and Meares Street, but the driver continued on toward the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The vehicle struck a median when it went into the wrong lane of traffic at Front and Castle streets before colliding with another vehicle near S. Front and Nun streets, according to the release. Another vehicle flipped after it was struck in the intersection of S. 5th Avenue and Ann Street. Officers extracted the other driver from the flipped vehicle — he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver hit a block wall in front of a residence before fleeing on foot. He was quickly apprehended by officers, the release said.

The stolen vehicle burst into flames following the pursuit, and officers worked to extinguish the fire. One officer faced non-life-threatening injuries when a piece of the vehicle struck him in the face following a small explosion, according to the release.

The juvenile suspect faces several charges, including motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude, felony hit and run, red light violation and damage to real property. The 15-year-old's name and other identifying information is not being release by police due to his age.

