Teen accused of Macon gas mart murders charged with stabbing an alleged killer in Bibb jail

A 17-year-old inmate at the Bibb County jail who was charged with murder last year in the shooting deaths of two men allegedly stabbed a fellow inmate in the Oglethorpe Street lockup on Feb. 4.

Dylan Sampson Smith, who was 16 when he was arrested in the killings of two men in a car at an Emery Highway gas mart the night of Feb. 13, 2022, now faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with Saturday’s jailhouse attack on a man arrested last month in an involuntary manslaughter case.

A warrant stating the basis for the charge said Smith stabbed 25-year-old inmate Brandon N. Neal in the back, hand and neck with “a jail made knife,” causing “serious bodily injury to the victim.”

Neal, who was arrested and jailed Jan. 19 in the Oct. 8 shooting death of a man on Bailey Avenue, was treated at a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The stabbing was said to have happened in a common area at the jail known as the A-300 day room, the warrant noted. There was no mention of what prompted the incident, but the warrant said Neal “did identify the suspect by name and cell location.”

Surveillance cameras that monitor the area were said to have been “covered up by an unknown inmate before this incident occurred,” the warrant said.

In June, Smith was indicted on murder and other charges in the gas mart slayings. He has since pleaded not guilty.

In early January, Smith’s lawyer filed a motion seeking Smith’s release from jail on bond, but a judge has yet to rule.