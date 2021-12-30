Teen accused of murder was on an ankle monitor less than a month before the killing

Less than a month after his ankle monitor was removed in a weapons case, Rico Pryor was arrested on charges that he shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

Rico, who is only 17, is charged with murder, possessing weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and felonious assault.

Desire Coston was found shot on Christmas Day around 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of West Ninth Street in West End, police said.

Desire had been reported missing. Cincinnati police reported on Dec. 3 that she had run away from her foster home on Kinney Avenue in Evanston and was refusing to return.

Police said Desire had been texting with her foster mother from an unknown number. Her caretakers said they had last seen Desire the night of Nov. 27.

"Juvenile advised foster mom she is not returning to the house and wants to stay with her aunt," officers said.

Over the next several weeks, police were unable to locate Desire.

After she was shot, Desire was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died Dec. 28. It was the 93rd homicide of 2021 in Cincinnati. Last year ended with the record high for homicides in the city at 94.

The day after Desire died, Rico was arrested.

Rico has been in contact with Hamilton County Juvenile Court since he was first formally charged with theft at the age of 10.

Since that time, he has been adjudicated delinquent multiple times on charges ranging from receiving stolen property to aggravated riot. The rioting charges steps from a 2015 incident when he was accused of participating in situation at a Family Dollar in which items were stolen and a clerk was assaulted.

Prior to Desire's killing, Rico was most recently arrested in February. Police said plainclothes police officers spotted him getting into a stolen vehicle with a handgun. When the car was pulled over, the weapon, which was reported stolen out of Fairfield, was found under the passenger seat.

Several of the charges Rico has faced would have been felonies had he been older.

Court records show Rico was held in juvenile detention until May when he was sent to a live-in treatment facility. He was released from the facility on probation Oct. 28 and was placed on an ankle monitor that tracked his location.

He remained on probation, but his ankle monitor was removed Dec. 2.

Rico appeared in court on Thursday on the murder charge. It was ordered that he be detained in juvenile detention while his case progresses.

Due to his age and his charges, Ohio requires that his case be bound over to adult unless there are mitigating circumstances. Some paperwork has already been filed to start that process, but it is unclear when the transfer will happen if it goes through.

A pre-trial hearing for his case is scheduled for Jan. 10 before Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Powers.

