Teen accused of murder, multiple robberies faces Tacoma judge

One of two teen suspects behind a violent crime spree is now in custody. Both teens, 15 and 16 years old, are charged with first-degree murder for killing a cannabis dispensary employee.

Marshon Jones, 15, appeared in court at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Tacoma on Tuesday. Seattle Police arrested him outside the Regional Justice Center in Kent on Monday. People close with the teen say they encouraged him to turn himself in.

The other suspect, 16-year-old Montrell D. Hatfield, is still on the run.

The two teens are accused of committing about a dozen robberies.

Court documents show each time the teens have a similar MO. “Two suspects would enter the business armed with handguns, and a third subject would remain outside as a lookout. One of the suspects would fire a shotgun into the ceiling, as the other covered the employees and customers. The suspects give garbage bags to the employees to hold money and marijuana products,” the documents said. One of the suspects “was reported to have a noticeable limp.”

But during a robbery at the World of Weed on March 19, prosecutors say there was an altercation with 29-year-old Jordan Brown, an employee. Documents say Jones ended up shooting the victim “in the area of the throat.” Brown did not survive.

Lavonya Walker, a Seattle resident, says she’s like a mom to Jones, who is good friends with her daughter. She came down to juvenile court on Tuesday. She said she was distraught to find out about the allegations.

“I cried. My daughter showed me. That bothered me. I’ve been talking to him,” Walker said. She said she encouraged Jones to turn himself in.

“I talked to him, I told him he should. But who wants to be in custody? No one wants to be in custody. But he’s here now and just has to deal with it and take it day by day,” Walker said.

The Tacoma Police Department is urging Montrell Hatfield to turn himself in too.

“He is considered armed and dangerous, yes. We ask people not necessarily approach him. Call 911,” said Wendy Haddow, a TPD spokesperson.

The two teens have been accused of a slew of armed robberies up and down Pierce and King counties.

They’re suspected of robbing a coin and jewelry shop in West Seattle last week. Both are also charged with robbing a Federal Way shop. And prosecutors say they’re the suspects behind another ten or so pot shop robberies, with five in Pierce County specifically named.

“The state has grave concerns for the safety of the community,” a prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

Now prosecutors have asked a judge to charge Jones as an adult. That will be decided as early as April 25.

But Walker says she hopes Jones’ case will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

“Just think, you don’t have a mom or dad and you are just in the streets – like no choice. What do you do?” Walker said. “I didn’t have a lot but let him come over to stay, let him take showers, spend time with me and my kids. So I’m here to support him. And I’m not OK with that, charging him as an adult,” Walker said.

There is a warrant out for Hatfield’s arrest. Prosecutors say more charges will be coming for both teens.