Teen accused of murder in Tacoma is a suspect in Monday’s Lacey pot shop robbery

Lacey police suspect a 16-year-old accused of murder in Tacoma took part in the April 18 armed robbery of Forbidden Cannabis Club in Lacey.

Tacoma police arrested Montrell Hatfield on suspicion of first-degree murder on Tuesday. The teen pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and a Pierce County Superior Court Judge set his bail at $3 million, The News Tribune reported.

Hatfield and a 15-year-old boy have been accused of taking part in multiple robberies in the region, including one at a Federal Way pawn shop in February.

The teens cut off their home-detention monitoring devices following the pawn shop robbery and are suspects in a crime spree since then, according to The News Tribune.

The 15-year-old was arrested earlier this month and also has been charged with first-degree murder in the Tacoma case. Hatfield is being charged as an adult while the 15-year-old is not.

Both are accused of robbing World of Weed Cannabis Dispensary in Tacoma on March 19. The robbery resulted in the fatal shooting of Jordan Brown, a 29-year-old employee.

Seattle police helped arrest Hatfield “without incident” at a Kent home on Tuesday, and Tacoma police took him into custody, according to an update from Lacey police.

After searching the home, the update says Lacey detectives found items that allegedly linked Hatfield to the incident at Forbidden Cannabis Club at 6326 Martin Way E.

Two suspects entered the Lacey cannabis store at about 8 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Shannon Barnes previously told The Olympian. They allegedly demanded money from the safe and registers, she said.

One of suspects fired a round from a handgun during the incident, Barnes said, but no people were injured. Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Monday robbery was the second time Forbidden Cannabis Club had been robbed at gunpoint this year. Three men robbed the store on Jan. 3 and stole cash and product, but no employees were injured, The Olympian previously reported.

A second person suspected of partaking in the robbery has not yet been located. Lacey police described him as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery of the Forbidden Cannabis Club can contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.