Teen accused of murder tells cops to ‘catch me’ — and gets caught, Texas police say

A teenage murder suspect was arrested after daring police to “catch” him, Texas police said.

The 17-year-old boy is accused of committing a drive-by shooting along with another minor suspect in October 2022, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office news release and news conference.

The shooting may have been intended to target gang members, police said.

“Tragically enough, they struck the wrong house; they hit the next door neighbor,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said during an Oct. 31 news conference. “About 100 rounds of gunshots were fired into the nearby residence, and 25-year-old Novita Brazil was killed instantly.”

A 41-year-old woman, an Airbnb guest, was injured in the shooting as well, Salazar said.

Shortly after the shooting, the teenage suspects were arrested and released on bond. At some point they cut off their ankle monitors, prompting another police search, Salazar said.

The 17-year-old suspect evaded police for several days, police said. He had active warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While he was at large, he posted a photo of multiple guns on social media alongside the message, “Tell everyone at gang unit I said catch me,” police said.

Upon discovering the post, multiple units, including a SWAT team and a gang unit, set about tracking down the suspect.

A search warrant was executed at a residence near State Highway 16 South, and the suspect was arrested, police said.

He was transported to the Bexar County Jail, where he was held without bond, police said.

The other suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested several days prior while livestreaming on Instagram, Salazar said.

Both teens have been certified as adults, Salazar said.

San Antonio is in Bexar County.

