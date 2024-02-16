Teen accused of murdering homeless man in Myrtle Beach also homeless. Here’s what we know

An 18-year-old who is accused of killing a homeless man in Myrtle Beach is also homeless himself.

Myrtle Beach Police have charged Everett Ellis, of Wilson, North Carolina, with murder.

Ellis is accused of killing Robert Khattar, 43, Feb. 13 while Khattar was sleeping near a business in Plaza Place, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Khattar, who was from Michigan but had been living in Myrtle Beach, was discovered about 7 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Kate Curran, owner of Fresh Brewed Coffee House, which often serves the city’s at-risk population, knew both of the men.

Ellis was known to be a part of the homeless community, Curran said. He had been banned from the coffee shop and not allowed back in after refusing to follow rules at the shop, Curran said Thursday. And while she knew Khattar, he didn’t come in often.

“Most people (here) are trying to do something different,” said Curran, adding that the people at the coffee shop are trying to get help.

Derek Goodman, who was at the coffee shop Thursday, said he was removed by Myrtle Beach Police from his camping site on the day of the murder. Goodman, 52, said the camp was located near where Khattar was killed.

It is unclear if Ellis or Khattar were part of that camp.

It also is unclear what led to Khattar’s death.

What happened that day

The incident happened about 10 p.m., but Khattar’s body wasn’t found until the morning of Feb. 14 near the Sherwin-Williams store in the Plaza Place area, according to police and coroner’s office.

Khattar received multiple blunt force and chopping injuries to his face.

According to Ellis’s arrest warrants, police discovered a video showing Ellis filming himself with Khattar who “appeared to be covered in blood but responsive,” a WMBF story said. Ellis was also allegedly carrying a large object that was found at the scene with blood on it.

Ellis remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

What is known about victim and suspect

Not much is known about Ellis or Khattar.

Although Ellis is listed as being from Wilson, North Carolina, police there don’t believe he is from the area. It appears that he may have a father who lives in the city, according to Sgt. Eric McInerny, public information officer with the Wilson Police Department.

McInerny said Ellis doesn’t have a criminal history in Wilson. However, since he is 18, any prior offenses would likely be sealed since Ellis would have been under the age of 18 and considered a juvenile.

He did have some interviews with officers as late as December 2023, McInerny said.

It’s unknown when Ellis came to Myrtle Beach. Wilson, North Carolina, is about 3 1/2 hours from Myrtle Beach.

Phone numbers or information for either Ellis or Khattar could not be located.