Teen accused of nearly running over Tavares police officer in stolen car

Police in Tavares said they arrested a 15-year-old who almost drove over an officer in a stolen car.

Investigators said the trouble started Sunday morning after they got a call about two cars at the Atwater apartment complex.

Witnesses said the people in the cars were wearing ski masks.

Police were able to locate both cars and confirmed one of them was stolen.

Police then said when they approached the cars, the drivers sped off.

One car was later found in Eustis with no one inside.

Officers said the teenager they arrested was driving the other car.

They said when he sped at officers, he missed one of them by just inches.

But the Lake County Sheriff’s Office eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

