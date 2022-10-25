Teen accused of Orange County double murders heads to court. Name could be released.

The name of the teenage suspect accused of murdering two local high school students last month could become public after a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have said 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found around 3 p.m. Sept. 18 in the woods off Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. Both teens had gunshot wounds and were found along an ATV trail south of Efland.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange-Chatham District Attorney’s Office issued a juvenile petition a few days later charging a 17-year-old suspect with two counts of murder in the case, but they have withheld his name because he is a juvenile.

A 2019 change in state law bars 16- and 17-year-old criminal suspects from being automatically charged as adults. The law prevents law enforcement and court officials from also releasing information about suspects under age 18 until they are charged as adults.

The Orange County suspect had his first appearance in juvenile court last week at the Orange County courthouse, officials said.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman has said he will seek to have the case transferred to Superior Court. The suspect’s name and details about the case will become public at that point.

Officials have not ruled out additional arrests, Nieman has said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.

Grandfather offers reward

Woods’ grandfather Stan Dean offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the days after his granddaughter’s death. Dean spoke with The N&O in September while erecting a cross wrapped with lights at a memorial to the teens near the corner of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads.

Woods and Clark were friends, their family and friends have said in social media posts. Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough and played volleyball for a travel team. Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, was a wide receiver on last year’s varsity football team and loved riding dirt bikes, friends and school officials have said.

Story continues

Authorities have not said how the suspect knew Clark and Woods.

This is a developing story and will be updated after Tuesday’ afternoon’s court hearing. Please return for a fuller report.





