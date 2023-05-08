Teen accused of Pennsylvania murder believed to be in metro Atlanta, $50K offered for his capture

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of murdering another teen in 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force is looking for 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thron, one of five people accused of amusing 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia Sept. 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said the other four people had been arrested.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia said they have credible information that in Nov. 2022, Burney-Thorn was hiding in the metro Atlanta area. However, they did not provide any specific information regarding his whereabouts.

TRENDING STORIES:

The $50,000 reward is combined from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Burney-Thorn is six foot three inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Burney-Thorn’s whereabouts is asked to call PA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: